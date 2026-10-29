Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing 'Temple' Device As Team India Captain Joins Squad For Net Session Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series | Video

Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing 'Temple' Device | BCCI/X

Team India may have already taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, but the focus is gradually shifting towards the upcoming ODI assignment. With the five-match series scheduled to begin on November 4, India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has wasted no time getting into the groove, joining the T20I squad for a training session in Auckland. However, it was not just his presence at the nets that caught attention.

Gill was spotted wearing and testing a fitness-tracking device called ‘Temple’, developed by Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato. The device, positioned across the forehead just above the eyes, has generated interest because of its focus on monitoring the body’s responses under physical and mental workload.

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What Does 'Temple' Do?

There are reports that Temple is designed to monitor blood flow to the brain and collect neurological and physiological data.

The idea is to help understand how an athlete's body and brain respond during training and competition. It can track areas linked to cognitive load and mental effort, giving athletes and their teams more data about performance.

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Beyond the device, Gill was also seen spending time in the nets alongside Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as he prepared for the longer-format challenge. The India skipper reportedly held detailed discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir before his batting session, with preparations for the upcoming series also on the agenda.

With India looking to carry their winning momentum into the ODI series, Gill’s preparations assume added importance. The opening ODI will be played in Auckland on November 4, followed by matches in Wellington and Hamilton.