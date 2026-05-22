Shubman Gill Silences CSK Fans With Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shivam Dube During GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match | Video

IPL/X

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans witnessed a dramatic moment when Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube, leaving the CSK fans stunned.

Dube, known for his explosive hitting in the middle overs, looked in ominous touch as he launched a brutal counterattack against the Gujarat bowling attack. The left-hander smashed boundaries with ease and shifted momentum back towards Chennai with an aggressive cameo that had the CSK fans roaring in support.

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However, the turning point arrived when Dube attempted another big shot to continue the assault. Positioned alertly in the deep, Gill judged the ball perfectly before sprinting behind and completing a superb diving catch under pressure. The Gujarat captain immediately celebrated by gesturing towards the crowd, a moment that quickly went viral across social media.

The dismissal proved crucial for Gujarat Titans as Dube’s wicket halted Chennai’s momentum at a key stage of the innings. Gill’s athletic effort also highlighted his sharp leadership and energy on the field, qualities that have become a major part of Gujarat’s campaign.

Fans online praised the Indian batter not only for the spectacular catch but also for the confidence and intensity he brought to the contest. Videos of the moment spread rapidly, with many calling it one of the standout fielding efforts of the IPL season.