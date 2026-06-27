Shubman Gill Meets Up With Ronaldinho Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever; Picture Goes Viral

Two sporting worlds collided when India captain Shubman Gill met Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho at a football event, with their picture together becoming an instant hit among fans. The meeting brought together one of cricket's brightest contemporary stars and one of football's greatest-ever entertainers, celebrating the universal appeal of sport.

Gill, who has emerged as one of India's leading cricketers and currently captains the national side, has often expressed his admiration for global sporting icons. Ronaldinho, regarded as one of football's greatest entertainers, continues to enjoy immense popularity years after bringing the curtain down on his illustrious playing career.

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The photograph quickly gained traction online, with fans applauding the interaction between the Indian cricket captain and the Brazilian legend. Many described the meeting as a celebration of sport that transcends disciplines and borders.

Shubman will return to action for the Indian team for the England tour. The Men in Blue will play 3 ODIs in preparation for the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

Ronaldinho meanwhile recently made a surprise return to football. The 2002 World Cup winner last played professional football for Fluminense in 2015 before retiring in 2018. His visit to Italy marks his return to the country where he starred for AC Milan between 2008 and 2011, making over 90 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri.