Shubman Gill Hilariously Celebrates After Winning Toss In LSG VS GT Clash In Lucknow

Shubman Gill was overjoyed after the Gujarat Titans won the toss against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Gujarat had lost the toss in all three of their previous IPL 2026 games, but Gill got it right for the first time. The GT skipper celebrated the same in several viral visuals.

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After wrapping up his chat with Murali Karthik, Gill was seen on camera throwing his hands up and laughing. His teammates also shared the moment, amused, as Gujarat Titans finally won their first toss of the IPL 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans opt to field

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in Lucknow against the Rishabh Pant-led Super Giants. Both teams come into the game with wins and will hope to put on a show at the Ekana Stadium.

LSG come into the clash with a stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Mukul Choudhary powered the Rishabh Pant-led side to victory and the franchise will hope to continue the same. Gujarat also clinched their first win of the season, in a 1-run win over Delhi Capitals.