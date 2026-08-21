Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir & Co Visit India House As High Commissioner Hosts Dinner Ahead Of IND Vs SL 2nd Test

India High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha hosted the Indian men's cricket team at the India House in Colombo | X/BCCI

The Indian Cricket Team were hosted by the Indian High Commission in Colombo after the team arrived in the Sri Lankan capital. The Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill touched down earlier this week ahead of the 2nd and final test of the IND vs SL series. They were hosted by High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

BCCI shared glimpses from the team dinner on their social media account.

"A memorable evening in Colombo! H.E. Mr. Santosh Jha - High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka - hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Colombo ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in the X post.

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India face off against Sri Lanka in the second and final test of the two match series starting on Sunday. The visitors put on a dominant performance, sealing victory by 165 runs.

While India cannot lose the series, Shubman Gill and Co have set their sights on the World Test Championship final. After a slow start to the cycle, India are now required to bag as many wins possible from their remaining matches to remain in contention.