Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply For 1 Run In Ranji Trophy Match Against Chhattisgarh Ahead Of New Zealand Tour | Video

Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply For 1 Run In Ranji Trophy Match Against Chhattisgarh | X

India captain Shubman Gill endured a disappointing outing in the Ranji Trophy after scoring just one run for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on Sunday, October 18. The right-handed batter was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the Elite Group B encounter at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, dealing a blow to his hopes of gaining valuable red-ball practice ahead of India's upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Gill, who came in to bat at No. 4, managed just one run off five deliveries before left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal bowled him. His early dismissal left Punjab under pressure as the team looked to build a strong first-innings total against Chhattisgarh.

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Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply For 1 Run In Ranji Trophy Match Against Chhattisgarh

The India captain had returned to domestic cricket to sharpen his red-ball preparations before the New Zealand assignment. Gill missed Punjab's opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam and joined the squad for the second-round clash against Chhattisgarh.

Gill's appearance was particularly important as India prepare for a two-match Test series against New Zealand next month. The Indian team is scheduled to begin the Test series in Wellington on November 19, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27. The series will be a significant assignment for Gill and his team as they look to strengthen their World Test Championship campaign.

The early dismissal will be a disappointment for Gill, who would have hoped to spend more time at the crease and get accustomed to the demands of red-ball cricket. However, the Ranji Trophy fixture provides him with an opportunity to work on his game ahead of the international challenge, with India's preparations for the New Zealand tour set to gather pace in the coming weeks.