Shubhankar Sharma Opens Four-Shot Lead At Vishwa Samudra Presents Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship Powered By NALCO

Shubhankar Sharma Round 2 Leader | File Pic

Greater Noida, October 8, 2026: Shubhankar Sharma fired a seven-under 65 to establish a four-shot lead after the second round of the INR 2 crore Vishwa Samudra presents Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship powered by NALCO at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida.

The 30-year-old Chandigarh golfer (68-65), who began the day two strokes behind overnight leader Shaurya Bhattacharya, made an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to reach 11-under 133.

A two-time winner on the DP World Tour, Shubhankar returned to the winner’s circle at the Boulders Classic on the DP World PGTI in April, ending an eight-year wait for a professional title.

Chandigarh’s Brashwarpal Singh (72-65) matched Shubhankar for the lowest score of the day. His seven-under 65 featured eight birdies and a solitary bogey as he surged from tied 11th overnight to second place at seven-under 137.

Overnight leader Shaurya Bhattacharya (66-72) of Delhi slipped to third at six-under 138 after an even-par 72 containing three birdies and three bogeys.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (72-67), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season, climbed from tied 11th to fourth at five-under 139. His 67 featured an eagle on the par-five fourth, five birdies and two bogeys. Joshi entered the week second in the Race to DP World India Championship.

Shubhankar was particularly encouraged by the control he displayed with his ball-striking after struggling to bring the different parts of his game together in recent weeks.

“I played really well and felt very solid throughout the round,” he said. “My ball-striking had not been at its best over the past few weeks, even though there was not much wrong with my game. Today, everything came together.

“I hit the ball exactly where I wanted, shaped shots both ways and felt in complete control. I could have holed a few more putts, but I’m very pleased with the day.”

The highlight of Shubhankar’s round came on the par-five fourth. After finding the left half of the fairway with his drive, he struck a six-iron from approximately 212 yards to 18 feet and converted the eagle putt.

“The putt just caught the left edge,” he said. “Most of my shots came off exactly as I had visualised them, and that was the most encouraging part.”

Shubhankar continued creating opportunities throughout the round, including on the final hole, where he struck his approach to about five feet but missed the birdie putt.

“There were several shots like that today,” he said. “Those are positive signs for this tournament and also for my preparations for next week.”

Shubhankar also praised DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev for his contribution to the growth of the DP World PGTI.

“Since Mr. Kapil Dev became President, more sponsors have come on board, while the organisation, social media and player facilities have continued to improve,” Shubhankar said. “The introduction of a players’ lounge is one example of the many positive changes on tour.”

Shubhankar, who played alongside Kapil in a Pro-Am in Hyderabad recently, said their shared Chandigarh connection made their interactions particularly easy.

“Despite being one of India’s biggest sporting icons, he constantly looks for ways to promote golf and move the sport forward,” he said. “Everyone in Chandigarh calls him ‘Paaji’, so speaking with him feels very easy. I have tremendous respect for everything he is doing for the game.”

Last season’s DP World PGTI Order of Merit winner Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69) occupied fifth place at four-under 140.

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (75-72) climbed from tied 36th to tied 31st at three-over 147.

The Pro-Am on Thursday was won by the team consisting of professional Shubhankar Sharma and amateur Rajeev Gupta. Their score was 48 stableford points.

The Tour Championship is being supported by Presenting Partner Vishwa Samudra, a rapidly growing global business conglomerate, and Powered by Partner NALCO, one of India’s leading aluminium companies, as well as Event Partners APL Apollo Steel Pipes, Himalayan and Powerade, and Broadcast Partners Zee5 and Unite8 Sports. The tournament is also supported by DP World PGTI’s Umbrella Partner DP World as well as Tour Partners HCL Group, Axis Bank, Amul, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Air India Maharaja Club, Kalyani, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India.

About DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI):

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognized member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’. DP World PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour). DP World PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the DP World PGTI. The DP World PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri. Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

For more information on DP World PGTI, please visit our website: www.pgtofindia.com