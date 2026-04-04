Shreyas Iyer's Sister's Dance On 'Tunak Tunak Tun' Goes Viral After Punjab Kings' Win Over Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026; Video

Shresta Iyer/Instagram

A joyful moment off the pitch has captured cricket fans’ attention just as much as the on‑field action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings secured a thrilling five‑wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a video of Iyer’s sister dancing exuberantly has gone viral online.

The match itself was a display of batting prowess and calm under pressure, with Punjab Kings chasing down a competitive 210 in just 18.4 overs, powered by solid contributions from multiple batters including a half‑century from Iyer.

But it was the celebrations after an earlier PBKS win that sparked social media buzz. In videos widely shared on platforms like Instagram, Iyer’s younger sister, Shresta Iyer, was seen dancing with infectious energy to the upbeat Punjabi‑pop vibe of “Tunak Tunak Tun,” a classic song by Daler Mehndi that has become a cultural staple in celebratory moments.

Her spontaneous dance, full of joy and rhythm, perfectly captured the excitement felt by fans and family members alike following the Punjab Kings’ victory. Clips showed her moving to the music with family and supporters, turning a private celebration into a viral moment that resonated with cricket followers across social media.