Shreyas Iyer's Sister's 'Bhangra' Dance Celebration Steals Spotlight As Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026; Video

Shresta Iyer/X

Celebrations reached a lively peak after the Punjab Kings registered their first win of the Indian Premier League 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans, and one moment in particular quickly grabbed attention online. While fans were thrilled with the result, a joyful scene involving the family of Shreyas Iyer added an extra layer of excitement to the victory.

Videos circulating on social media showed Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, celebrating the win in style. As soon as Punjab Kings sealed the match, Shresta broke into a lively Bhangra, dancing enthusiastically alongside family members and friends. The energetic celebration reflected the happiness and pride felt by those closest to the Punjab Kings captain as they watched the team secure an important victory.

The atmosphere in the room was filled with cheers, laughter, and music-like energy as Shresta’s Bhangra became the highlight of the celebration. Family and friends joined in the excitement, clapping and celebrating the moment together. The video quickly caught the attention of fans online, many of whom loved seeing the traditional Punjabi dance perfectly match the team’s triumph.

Supporters of Punjab Kings also appreciated how the celebration mirrored the spirit of the franchise and its fanbase. Bhangra, often associated with joy and festivity in Punjab, felt like a fitting way to mark the team’s first win of the season.

As the clip continued to circulate online, it gave fans a glimpse of the personal side of the victory, showing how big moments in the IPL are celebrated not only in stadiums but also in homes among families who have supported the players throughout their journey. For Shreyas Iyer and his loved ones, the win over Gujarat Titans was clearly a moment worth dancing for.