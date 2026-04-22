Shreyas Iyer’s Fearless Mindset Powers Punjab Kings’ Unbeaten Start In IPL 2026 Campaign |

Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer is manifesting the TATA IPL 2026 trophy, and his side has backed that intent so far, remaining the only unbeaten team after three weeks this season. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’, Iyer recalled the iconic shot off Jasprit Bumrah towards third man in the second qualifier against MI, his conversations with PBKS’ aggressive opening pair, and his first impression of ‘Fearless Prodigy’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’, PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer weighed in on that memorable shot off Jasprit Bumrah in the second qualifier of TATA IPL 2025:

“It was completely instinctive. I was trying to hit him straight down the ground. That was the thought at the back of my mind, that wherever he bowled, I would target him straight. When you get into that position, your head is completely still and your body moves in a certain flow. When you are facing probably the best bowler in the world, who executes his angles and deliveries magnificently, you have to back your instincts. To play that shot and direct it towards third man while the field was in, I appreciated it as well. I didn’t celebrate because I knew we had to come back and play there again after a day. If you show emotions, your heart rate goes up and down. Once you are in control of your emotions, you can be very clear in your mindset and decisive about the main goal.”

On handing Shashank Singh the ball in the SRH game when they had scored 105 runs in the Powerplay:

“After six overs, I straightaway asked for a timeout. Shashank Singh was running around at that time. You have to respect the attitude and characteristics he possesses, because when all the bowlers are being taken for runs, he comes to me directly and asks for an over, ‘Give me an over, I think I can do something here.’ I didn’t respond to him at that time. Ricky came, started talking and asked who I was going to bowl next, and I said, ‘I think I am going to go with Shashank.’ Ricky said, ‘You take your call, that’s fine.’ The way he bowled his first over, he gave just five or six runs, even though he didn’t get a wicket. But, in the second over, he took two back-to-back wickets and the whole scenario changed.”

On his conversations with ‘Fearless Prodigies’ Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya:

“We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don’t try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don’t have to resemble or copy anyone. When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so.”

On another ‘Fearless Prodigy’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi:

“He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty less for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery, I think he is one for the future.”

On manifesting the TATA IPL trophy this year, with an eye on winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027:

“Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn’t happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on. But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win. Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL. I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that.”

Link to the video: https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/believe/1260156650/the-man-manager/1271631153/watch

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