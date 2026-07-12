Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Off To Disastrous Start, India Winless In 7 Games After Ireland, England Whitewash

India's transition to a new era under Shreyas Iyer has begun in the worst possible fashion, with the side slumping to back-to-back T20I series defeats against Ireland and England. The defeats mark a dramatic reversal for a team that only months ago stood at the summit of world cricket after winning the T20 World Cup. With six losses in seven matches under his leadership, the spotlight is firmly on Iyer's difficult start as captain.

Since taking over the captaincy, Iyer has led India in seven T20Is but is yet to register a victory. India have lost six matches, while the remaining game was washed out, leaving the skipper without a win in his opening stretch. It is the poorest start by an Indian captain in recent memory and has triggered questions over the team's sudden decline.

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The downturn is particularly striking given India's remarkable run before the leadership change. The Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup earlier this year and had not lost a bilateral T20I series since 2024. They entered the new captaincy era with confidence and consistency, making the recent slump all the more surprising.

Although captaincy alone cannot explain India's struggles, the team's results have inevitably placed Iyer under intense scrutiny. India's defeats against Ireland and England have exposed shortcomings with both bat and ball, while the inability to close out key moments has proved costly. With bigger assignments on the horizon, Iyer will be under pressure to deliver a swift turnaround and restore India's winning habit.