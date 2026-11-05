Shreyas Iyer Wins Hearts As He Gives Autographs To Female Fans While Fielding During IND vs NZ 1st ODI; Crowd Cheers Loudly | Video

Shreyas Iyer Wins Hearts As He Gives Autographs To Female Fans While Fielding | Cric_Mukku/X

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer gave his fans a memorable moment during the first ODI between India and New Zealand as he was spotted signing autographs for female supporters while fielding near the boundary line.

In a heartwarming moment from the match, Iyer was seen approaching the boundary ropes and obliging the requests of female fans who were eagerly waiting for his autograph. The supporters were cheering loudly as the Indian batter took time out of the ongoing match to interact with them.

Shreyas Iyer Wins Hearts As He Gives Autographs To Female Fans While Fielding

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The video of the incident is likely to catch the attention of cricket enthusiasts on social media, with Iyer's gesture showcasing his popularity among fans. The female supporters could barely contain their excitement as they got an opportunity to interact with the Indian star during an international match.

Such interactions between Indian cricketers and supporters often become memorable moments, particularly during overseas tours where fans turn up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

Iyer's gesture added a heartwarming touch to the India-New Zealand contest, with the Indian batter winning appreciation for acknowledging the fans despite being in the middle of an international fixture.