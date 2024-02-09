IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Last 3 Tests With Stiff Back, Groin Pain - Report

Shreyas Iyer | Credits: Twitter

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the remaining three Test matches against England due to an injury, says report.

Iyer has complained of stiffness in the back and pain in the groin area and he Iyer will be sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further tests, an Indian Express report said.

While the entire squad's playing kits for the second Test were flown directly from Vizag to Rajkot, the venue of the third Test which starts on February 15, Iyer's equipment was specifically sent to his home in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer facing discomfort post surgery

"Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defence. Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later," a source told The Indian Express.

Iyer has recorded the scores of 35, 13, 27, 29 across the first two Tests played in Hyderabad and Vizag.

The selection committee is expected to announce the India squad for the remaining matches of the five-match series on Friday. If Iyer is indeed excluded, the selectors will need to decide on his replacement.

Team India, which is on a short break, has been expected to assemble in Rajkot on February 11 with training likely to resume the following day.