Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain Ibrahim Zadran To Join India's Trophy Celebrations After 3-0 Series Sweep | Video

Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain Ibrahim Zadran To Join India's Trophy Celebrations | bashir_gharwall/X

India captain Shreyas Iyer displayed a heartwarming gesture after India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan, inviting Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran to join the Indian team during the trophy celebrations in Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

After India registered a comprehensive 127-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Iyer received the Friendship Cup during the post-match presentation. However, rather than celebrating only with his teammates, the Indian skipper called Zadran to the podium and invited him to share the trophy-lifting moment.

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Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain Ibrahim Zadran To Join India's Trophy Celebrations

Iyer and Zadran then carried the trophy towards the champions' board, where the Indian players were waiting for their winning team photograph. Iyer also ensured that the Afghanistan captain joined the Indian squad for the picture, creating a memorable moment of camaraderie between the two teams.

The gesture came after a dominant performance from India in the final T20I. Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 108 off 34 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours, while Sanju Samson scored 50 off 35 balls as India posted 221/7. Afghanistan were subsequently bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs, handing India a 127-run victory and a clean sweep.

Iyer's gesture also brought back memories of India's 2018 Test against Afghanistan, when then stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane invited Afghanistan captain and his teammates to join India's victory photograph after the historic match. Nearly nine years later, Iyer offered a similar gesture to Zadran following India's latest series triumph.

The Friendship Cup series ended with India dominating on the field, but Iyer's decision to include the opposition captain in the celebrations provided a memorable moment of sportsmanship after the final whistle.