Shreyas Iyer Asks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For His Jacket After IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Heartwarming Moment Wins Hearts | Video

Shreyas Iyer Asks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For His Jacket | Cric_Mukku/X

A heartwarming moment involving Shreyas Iyer and young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught attention after the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand, as the players battled the chilly conditions in Auckland. While everyone appeared to be struggling with the cold, Iyer approached the teenage cricketer and asked him for his jacket, creating a moment that stood out after the match.

As the Indian players spent time in the cold weather, Sooryavanshi was seen handing his jacket to Iyer. The youngster then joined Abhishek Sharma, who was also feeling the chill and had his hands tucked into his pockets to keep them warm. The simple exchange offered a glimpse of the lighter moments that unfold between cricketers away from the action on the field.

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Shreyas Iyer Asks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For His Jacket

The incident also highlighted the camaraderie within the Indian team, where senior players and youngsters share a comfortable bond. Sooryavanshi, who has attracted considerable attention for his explosive batting, found himself at the centre of an off-field moment that had little to do with runs, wickets or records.

The fourth T20I provided another opportunity for fans to watch India's players in action, but this lighthearted exchange offered a different kind of highlight. In a sport often dominated by discussions about performances and results, such spontaneous moments remind fans of the human side of their favourite cricketers.

With Sooryavanshi handing over his jacket and Abhishek keeping his hands tucked into his pockets, the scene captured the players' struggle with the cold in a relatable way. It was a small gesture, but one that added a memorable off-field moment to India's New Zealand tour.