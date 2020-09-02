Shree Cements to sponsor East Bengal, Kolkata derby likely to continue in ISL 2020-21

One had wondered if the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rivalry would die as the latter was now part of the ISL but it would appear that the oldest Indian football rivalry will continue.

East Bengal, reports state, are set to announce Shree Cement as their new investors after severing ties with Quess Group. This will allow them to enter the ISL in the 2020-21 season.

The announcement is expected by September 4 according to several media outlets.

Fans of East Bengal will also point out that Benu Gopal Banga, the owner of Shree Cement is six times richer than Sanjeev Goenka.

More details to follow