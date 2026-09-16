'Show Some Respect': Real Madrid Stars Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. And Konate Face Online Backlash After Refusing To Display Ceuta Support Shirts

Real Madrid Stars Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. And Konate Face Online Backlash | BasilTheGreat/X

Three Real Madrid players, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Ibrahima Konate, have come under scrutiny after appearing to avoid fully displaying shirts supporting Ceuta before their LaLiga match against Elche at the Martinez Valero Stadium on Tuesday.

Players from both teams were presented with white shirts carrying the slogan “Todos somos caballas” (“We are all Caballas”), as part of a solidarity campaign supporting residents of Ceuta. While most players wore the shirts fully during the pre-match ceremony, the Real Madrid trio were seen carrying or wearing them in a manner that concealed the message.

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Real Madrid Stars Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. And Konate Face Online Backlash

According to reports, Konate held his shirt in his hands, while Mbappe and Vinicius wore theirs rolled up around their chests. Mbappe and Vinicius subsequently removed the shirts before completing the customary handshake with the match officials and Elche players. Konate, meanwhile, reportedly kept his shirt on during the initial greeting but did not display the slogan fully.

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The incident has sparked controversy because the initiative was supported by LaLiga and accepted by Real Madrid. Reports indicate that the club allowed players to decide individually whether to wear the shirts, citing differences in opinions and sensitivities within the squad. Real Madrid also highlighted the campaign through its official channels as an expression of solidarity with Ceuta.

The controversy comes amid heightened attention surrounding Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the North African coast, following a major migration crisis in July. The campaign’s slogan was intended to express support for the city’s residents, but its political and symbolic implications have led to differing reactions among players and supporters.