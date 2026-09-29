'Should I Go To Yogi Ji Or Modi Ji?': Deepak Chahar's Bizarre Theft Tale Goes Viral; 3 Bats Worth ₹ 1.5 Lakh Reportedly Stolen | Video

Deepak Chahar's Bizarre Theft Tale Goes Viral; 3 Bats Worth ₹ 1.5 Lakh Reportedly Stolen | Deepak Chahar/Instagram

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has revealed that three of his expensive cricket bats were allegedly stolen from a practice ground, with the total value of the bats estimated at around Rs 1.5 lakh. Chahar shared a video on social media describing the incident and seeking suggestions from his followers on what he should do next. The video has since attracted considerable attention online.

According to Chahar, the three bats were stolen from the practice venue on Monday evening. He said the bats were player-edition models and suggested that the person who allegedly took them may not have been aware of their actual value. “Yesterday evening, 3 bats were stolen from here. What do you think I should do? They were very good bats. The one who stole them doesn't even know how expensive they were,” Chahar said in the video.

Chahar then revealed the combined value of the stolen equipment, saying, “3 bats for 1.5 lakhs.” The incident left the cricketer frustrated, although he addressed the situation with a touch of humour while speaking to his followers.

In the viral clip, Chahar also jokingly asked whether he should approach the police or seek help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Should I complain to the police, go to Yogi ji or Modi ji?” he asked. His humorous appeal quickly became one of the talking points surrounding the video.

The video has since gone viral, with social media users reacting to Chahar’s unusual predicament. While the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft remain as described by the cricketer, the incident has highlighted the significant value of professional players’ customised equipment. Chahar’s light-hearted reaction and his appeal for suggestions have added to the attention surrounding the incident.