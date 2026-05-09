'...Should Be Behind Bars': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Demands Strict Action Over Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Vaping' Row Amid IPL 2026

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Former cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has demanded strict action after a viral clip allegedly showed Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal vaping during a team flight amid IPL 2026. The incident, which sparked major controversy, has also drawn attention from the BCCI amid its strict anti-vaping guidelines across IPL venues, dressing rooms, and team environments.

According to reports, the video circulating on social media appears to show Chahal using an e-cigarette while travelling with the PBKS squad. The authenticity of the footage, however, has not been independently verified.

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Reacting strongly to the incident, Sivaramakrishnan criticized the lack of stringent punishment, arguing that fines are not enough and calling for tougher enforcement of rules. His remarks have intensified the debate around player conduct and disciplinary standards in the IPL.

"Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having Laws and not implementing them. 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this, What would the action be?" said Sivaramakrishnan.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over off-field behavior in the IPL 2026 season, putting additional scrutiny on player discipline at a time when the tournament is already under the spotlight for multiple controversies.