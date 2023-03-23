Shooting World Cup: China secures third gold after victory in 10m Air Pistol Finals, India shoots silver

Silver Medalist Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China, yet again, won gold in 10m Mixed Air Pistol finals on Day-2 of Shooting World Cup ongoing in Bhopal. India's Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar shot a silver.

China defeated India by 17-11 points.

This is China's second gold of the day and third of the tournament. In the10m Mixed Air Rifle finals held earlier in the day, China's Huang Yuting, Sheng Lihao secured a gold medal.

Notably, this is India's first silver of the tournament so far and Varun Tomar's second medal. Tomar, on Wednesday, has won bronze in Men's 10m Air pistol finals.