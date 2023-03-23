 Shooting World Cup: China secures third gold after victory in 10m Air Pistol Finals, India shoots silver
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShooting World Cup: China secures third gold after victory in 10m Air Pistol Finals, India shoots silver

Shooting World Cup: China secures third gold after victory in 10m Air Pistol Finals, India shoots silver

India's Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won silver medal.

Minal TomarUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Silver Medalist Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China, yet again, won gold in 10m Mixed Air Pistol finals on Day-2 of Shooting World Cup ongoing in Bhopal. India's Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar shot a silver.

China defeated India by 17-11 points.

This is China's second gold of the day and third of the tournament. In the10m Mixed Air Rifle finals held earlier in the day, China's Huang Yuting, Sheng Lihao secured a gold medal.

Notably, this is India's first silver of the tournament so far and Varun Tomar's second medal. Tomar, on Wednesday, has won bronze in Men's 10m Air pistol finals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajay Jadeja blames Indian team management for Suryakumar Yadav's flop show: 'You can't save anyone'

Ajay Jadeja blames Indian team management for Suryakumar Yadav's flop show: 'You can't save anyone'

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

'Bombay duck has a new face': Fans troll Suryakumar Yadav after hattrick of golden ducks against...

'Bombay duck has a new face': Fans troll Suryakumar Yadav after hattrick of golden ducks against...

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Alex Carey with vicious spinning delivery

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Alex Carey with vicious spinning delivery

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav after failed DRS Call; Watch Video

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav after failed DRS Call; Watch Video