 Shooting World Cup: China on a golden streak, triumphs Men's 10m Air Rifle finals
Shooting World Cup: China on a golden streak, triumphs Men's 10m Air Rifle finals

Shooting World Cup: China on a golden streak, triumphs Men's 10m Air Rifle finals

India's Rudrankksh Patil won bronze with a score of 26.3

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
A glimpse of final range of MP State Shooting Academy | Minal Tomar (FPJ)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China won gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle finals on Day-3 of ISSF Shooting World Cup on Friday. Interestingly, it was China Vs China for the gold fight.

India's Rudrankksh Patil won bronze with a score of 26.3.

Notably, of five matches held so far in this Shooting World Cup, China has won gold in four. It was only in Men's 10m Air Pistol Finals that India's Sarabjot Singh bagged a gold medal.

