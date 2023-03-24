Shooting World Cup: China on a golden streak, triumphs Men's 10m Air Rifle finals

A glimpse of final range of MP State Shooting Academy | Minal Tomar (FPJ)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China won gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle finals on Day-3 of ISSF Shooting World Cup on Friday. Interestingly, it was China Vs China for the gold fight.

India's Rudrankksh Patil won bronze with a score of 26.3.

Notably, of five matches held so far in this Shooting World Cup, China has won gold in four. It was only in Men's 10m Air Pistol Finals that India's Sarabjot Singh bagged a gold medal.