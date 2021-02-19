Shooter Manu Bhaker stopped at IGI Airport; allowed to travel after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju intervenes

Shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday evening alleged that she was not allowed to board a flight from Delhi to Bhopal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Bhaker said that she was carrying weapons and ammunition for her training at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal and even after having a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permit for the same, the officers won't budge.
Bhaker tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and tweeted, "IGI Delhi. Going to Bhopal (MP Shooting AcadmyFor my training i need to carry weapons and ammunition, Request @airindiain Officials to give little respect or at least don’t Insult players every time &please don’t ask money. I Have @DGCAIndia permit."
In another tweet, she tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Hardeep Singh Puri and wrote, "Not allowing me to board flight AI 437 at IGI Delhi and asking now 10200rs Despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit . Top of that Manoj Gupta Air india incharge doesn’t recognise DGCA."
The shooter further alleged that Air India incharge Manoj Gupta is "treating me like I am a criminal". "Think this type behaviour is not acceptable .Manoj Gupta is not even human. He is treating me like I am a criminal. Also his security incharge Such people need basic training of behaviour hopefully Aviation ministry will find out &will send him to right place," she tweeted.
Manu Bhaker was later cleared to board the flight after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's intervention. She thanked the sports minister in her last tweet: "Thank you @KirenRijiju sir. Got boarded after strong support from all of you. Thank you India. [Flag of India] [Folded hands] jai hind." Rijiju responed by tweeting: "You are India's pride."
Manu is one of the top shooters selected for the ISSF World Cup, to be held from March 18 to 29 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi.
The 2018 Youth Olympic champion competed in the 10m air pistol and the 25m sports pistol in the second round of national selection trials held in New Delhi from February 8 to 14.