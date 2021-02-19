Shooter Manu Bhaker stopped at IGI Airport; allowed to travel after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju intervenes

Shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday evening alleged that she was not allowed to board a flight from Delhi to Bhopal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Bhaker said that she was carrying weapons and ammunition for her training at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal and even after having a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permit for the same, the officers won't budge.

Bhaker tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and tweeted, "IGI Delhi. Going to Bhopal (MP Shooting AcadmyFor my training i need to carry weapons and ammunition, Request @airindiain Officials to give little respect or at least don’t Insult players every time &please don’t ask money. I Have @DGCAIndia permit."