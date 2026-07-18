Shocking! Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul On Stage At Fanatics Fest As Karl-Anthony Towns Steps In To Avoid Further Confrontation | Video

WWE/X

Tom Brady and Logan Paul’s ongoing feud took an unexpected turn at Fanatics Fest 2026 after the NFL legend appeared to slap the WWE star on stage in front of a live audience. The bizarre moment unfolded in New York City on Friday, July 17, leaving fans stunned as NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns had to step in and separate the two.

The incident occurred during a tense face-off between Brady and Paul at the sports and entertainment event. Brady suddenly slapped Paul on the side of his head, with the unexpected confrontation quickly going viral on social media. Towns immediately intervened as the situation appeared to escalate on stage.

The moment comes amid a growing back-and-forth between Brady and Paul. Their rivalry intensified after Paul’s team defeated Brady’s side in a Fanatics flag football game earlier this year. The two have continued trading jibes publicly, with Paul often mocking the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady appeared to continue the drama after the incident by referring to Paul as a “dork” and “nerd” on social media platform X. However, the exact nature of the altercation remains unclear, with some observers questioning whether the incident was staged, particularly given Paul's professional wrestling background and Brady's previous interest in a potential WWE appearance.

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The shocking Fanatics Fest moment has now sparked speculation about whether Brady and Paul could take their feud into the WWE ring. While fans continue to debate whether the slap was real or part of a larger storyline, one thing is certain, their rivalry has reached a new level after Brady appeared to physically confront Paul on stage, forcing Karl-Anthony Towns to step in.