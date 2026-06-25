Shocking Scenes! Massive Earthquake Strikes In Venezuela As Fan Watches Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

BrasilEdition/X

Videos emerging from Venezuela have captured the terrifying moment a powerful earthquake struck while a fan was watching Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Scotland on television.

The visuals, which have rapidly spread across social media, show the supporter engrossed in Brazil's 3-0 victory over Scotland when the tremors suddenly began. As the shaking intensified, objects inside the room rattled violently, forcing those present to react quickly and seek safety.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The earthquake was part of a series of tremors that rocked Venezuela on Wednesday, causing panic in several parts of the country. The seismic activity also interrupted a baseball game between Marineros and Senadores at the Estadio Universitario in Caracas, where players, officials and spectators rushed to secure areas as stadium structures swayed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage of a football fan experiencing the quake while following Brazil's World Cup campaign has highlighted the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the way major sporting events can become intertwined with extraordinary real-world events.

Emergency services were deployed to affected areas following reports of structural damage in Caracas and nearby regions, while residents remained on alert amid concerns over possible aftershocks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dramatic visuals have since generated widespread reactions online, with many users expressing relief that those caught in the earthquake appeared to escape unharmed despite the frightening circumstances.