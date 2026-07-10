Shocking Scenes! London Erupts In Disorder After France Knocks Morocco Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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London witnessed scenes of unrest on Thursday night after Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against France in the quarter-finals. Large groups of Morocco supporters gathered on Edgware Road in northwest London, where celebrations and disappointment quickly escalated into clashes with riot police, forcing authorities to intervene to restore order.

Videos circulating on social media showed riot officers equipped with helmets, shields and body armour confronting crowds as fireworks were launched and debris was thrown across the streets.

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The unrest followed France's victory over Morocco, secured through goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, which booked Les Bleus a place in the World Cup semi-finals while ending Morocco's impressive tournament run. It marked the second consecutive World Cup in which Morocco were knocked out by France after also losing to them in the 2022 edition.

Authorities are continuing to assess the incidents in London, with investigations expected into the clashes and any injuries or property damage caused during the disorder. The focus now shifts back to the World Cup, where France will continue their title pursuit in the semi-finals.