Shocking Scenes! Jude Bellingham Slaps Valentin Barco After England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final | Video

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Jude Bellingham found himself at the centre of controversy after England's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, with the Real Madrid midfielder appearing to slap Argentine player Valentin Barco during a heated post-match scuffle.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Bellingham was seen approaching Barco, who was celebrating Argentina's dramatic comeback victory alongside his teammates. The England star then appeared to hit Barco on the back of his head, sparking an angry reaction from the Argentine.

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The situation quickly escalated as players from both sides became involved in the confrontation. The incident came after England suffered a painful exit from the World Cup. The Three Lions had taken the lead through Anthony Gordon but Argentina completed a stunning comeback with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. The defeat ended England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

Bellingham's alleged slap has sparked widespread debate, with questions now being raised over whether FIFA could take retrospective disciplinary action. The England midfielder had been one of his team's standout performers during the tournament, but the post-match incident has now overshadowed his impressive campaign.