Shocking Scenes In Prague Derby As Match Called Off Following Violent Pitch Invasion | Video

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The fiery Prague derby between SK Slavia Prague and AC Sparta Prague descended into chaos after a massive pitch invasion forced the match to be abandoned in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Slavia Prague were leading 3-2 and were only moments away from securing the Czech league title when hundreds of home fans stormed onto the pitch during stoppage time celebrations at Eden Stadium. What initially appeared to be premature title celebrations quickly turned ugly as flares were thrown across the field and players scrambled toward the tunnel for safety.

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The situation escalated further after reports emerged that Sparta Prague players and staff members were physically attacked during the invasion. Sparta goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik allegedly suffered an assault amid the chaos and later expressed his anger over the shocking scenes. Reports also claimed that another Sparta player and a member of the club’s medical staff were targeted during the incident.

Security personnel struggled to regain control as fans flooded the playing surface carrying pyrotechnics and confronting rival supporters. The referee initially suspended the match before officials, police, and security authorities eventually decided to abandon the contest completely. Sparta Prague later left the stadium due to security concerns.

The abandoned derby has now created uncertainty around the Czech title race. Slavia Prague could reportedly face a forfeit defeat, heavy fines, or even stadium sanctions following the crowd trouble. The league’s disciplinary commission is expected to review the incident and determine the official outcome of the match.