Shocking Scenes! Football Flies Onto Highway & Causes Car Crash During Live Match In Uruguay | Video

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A bizarre incident unfolded during a second-division football match in Uruguay when a clearance from the pitch ended up causing a car crash on a nearby highway. The unusual sequence was captured on live television and quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during the clash between Uruguay Montevideo and Paysandu at Estadio Parque ANCAP. As Paysandu launched a counter-attack, Uruguay Montevideo defender Richard Nunez intervened with a powerful clearance. However, instead of staying within the stadium complex, the ball flew over the boundary wall and landed on a busy road running alongside the venue.

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The ball's sudden appearance on the highway forced a driver in a white car to slam on the brakes. The vehicle behind it could not stop in time and crashed into the back of the car, resulting in a rear-end collision. Cameras covering the football match captured the bizarre incident, making the sequence even more astonishing for viewers watching the game live.

Fortunately, the crash did not result in any serious injuries. Reports indicated that the vehicles suffered only minor damage, although the incident raised questions about the safety arrangements around the stadium. The close proximity of a busy highway to the ground meant that another wayward ball could potentially have caused a more serious accident.

Play was briefly interrupted as officials dealt with the situation and retrieved the ball before the match resumed. Uruguay Montevideo eventually secured a 1-0 victory, with the result taking a back seat to the extraordinary incident that unfolded just outside the stadium.