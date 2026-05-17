 Shocking Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket Against Her Head During Emotional Italian Open Final Loss | Video
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Shocking Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket Against Her Head During Emotional Italian Open Final Loss | Video

Tennis star Coco Gauff suffered a painful defeat to Elina Svitolina in the Italian Open final, losing 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6 in Rome. Frustration got the better of the American star during the match after a costly double fault, with cameras capturing Gauff smashing her racket against her head before throwing it aside in an emotional reaction during the tense contest.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Shocking Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket Against Her Head During Emotional Italian Open Final Loss | Video
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Tennis star Coco Gauff endured a heartbreaking finish to her Italian Open campaign after losing the final to Elina Svitolina in a dramatic three-set battle in Rome.

The American star fell 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6 as Svitolina captured the Italian Open title and continued her remarkable run of form ahead of the French Open.

Frustration boiled over for Gauff during the tense first set after a costly double fault. Cameras captured the reigning French Open champion smashing her racket against her head before throwing it onto the sofa near her bench in an emotional outburst.

The emotional moment reflected the immense pressure Gauff has been facing throughout the clay season. Earlier in the Italian Open, Gauff had also hit herself with her racket during a difficult match against Solana Sierra.

Despite the painful defeat, there remains optimism for Gauff heading into Roland Garros. Last year, she also finished runner-up in Rome before going on to win the French Open title, a parallel many fans quickly pointed out online.

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