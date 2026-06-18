Shocking Scenes! Abdukodir Khusanov Knocks Out Cameraman After Accidental Tackle During Uzbekistan vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

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Abdukodir Khusanov became the subject of a viral World Cup moment after an accidental collision with a cameraman during Uzbekistan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Colombia. The incident occurred as the defender chased back to stop a Colombian attack, drawing immediate attention from fans both inside the stadium and across social media.

The dramatic moment unfolded when Khusanov attempted to challenge Colombia star Luis Diaz near the touchline. Carrying significant momentum, the Uzbekistan defender was unable to stop after the play and crashed into a cameraman positioned on the sidelines. The impact forced a brief stoppage in play as medical staff attended to the camera operator.

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Although Khusanov was able to continue the match, concerns quickly centered on the well-being of the cameraman. Players and officials looked on as medical personnel assessed the situation, while television replays captured the incident from multiple angles. The unexpected collision soon became one of the most replayed moments of the tournament.

Videos of the incident spread rapidly online, generating widespread reactions from football supporters. Many expressed sympathy for the cameraman, while others noted the risks faced by broadcast crews working close to the field during high-intensity matches. The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms and sports news outlets.

While the match itself carried significant importance for both teams, the unusual sideline accident became a major talking point after the final whistle. As the World Cup continues, Khusanov will be eager to keep the focus on his performances for Uzbekistan, while fans hope the cameraman involved has made a full recovery.