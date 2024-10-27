SHOCKING! Khamzat Chimaev Leaves Robert Whittaker With Cracked Jaw And Broken Teeth After UFC 308 Fight; Pic

Image: X

Khamzat Chimaev shocked everyone with a quick face-crank submission over Robert Whittaker in the first round of their fight at UFC 308. Fans were surprised to see Whittaker tap out so fast. Daniel Cormier later explained that Whittaker had a good reason because Chimaev's move damaged Whittaker's bottom teeth and pushed them into his mouth, causing serious pain.

Whittaker, known for his solid grappling skills, managed to get up once but was quickly taken down again by Chimaev. From there, Chimaev dominated the fight, grabbing Whittaker's head and neck. Before applying a rear-naked choke, he injured Whittaker's jaw and knocked out some teeth. With no choice left, Whittaker tapped out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cormier even shared a picture of Whittaker’s injuries, showing how badly his jaw and teeth were hurt. It really highlighted Chimaev’s strength and skill in making a top fighter like Whittaker look vulnerable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dana White on Robert Whittaker's incident

Following the fight, Dana White while speaking at the post fight press conference confirmed that the Aussie star’s (Whitetaker) jaw is indeed broken, but the UFC boss was well prepared for it. “As soon as that happened, I picked up the phone, and I called the truck and I was like, ‘His jaw popped,'” .

The UFC CEO would thereafter mention that they didn’t expect Robert Whittaker to give up so early, even when there was no proper submission move locked in. He added “I didn’t know what happened either, why he tapped so quick because Mick [Maynard] came over and we were like, ‘He didn’t even have a choke in. It’s weird. Yeah, he popped the jaw. When you do that, it splits and the teeth get all messed up. Rob has that right now,”.