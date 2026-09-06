Shocking! John Abraham Snubs Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo, Reveals His Favourite Footballers

John Abraham Snubs Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo/NorthEast United/X/Instagram

Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC co-owner John Abraham has revealed his favourite footballers, and surprisingly, the list does not include global icons Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. During an interaction, a reporter asked Abraham to name his favourite player, prompting an interesting response from the actor.

Instead of choosing one of the biggest names in world football, Abraham named several Indian footballers, including NorthEast United forward Parthib Sundar Gogoi and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh Chahal. His choices highlighted his strong connection with Indian football and his continued support for players representing the Northeast.

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Gogoi has emerged as one of the promising young talents from the region and has become an important player for NorthEast United. The forward has impressed with his performances for the club, while his inclusion in Abraham's favourites reflects the actor's belief in nurturing and promoting Indian footballing talent.

Among the foreign players, Abraham named NorthEast United's Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Ajaraie has established himself as one of the club's key attacking players and has consistently attracted attention for his goalscoring ability and performances in Indian football.

Abraham's list offers a glimpse into his footballing priorities, with the actor choosing players he has closely followed through his association with NorthEast United rather than simply naming Messi or Ronaldo. His picks underline his passion for Indian football and his desire to see homegrown players from the Northeast emerge as major stars.