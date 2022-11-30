Shocking illness: England squad hit by virus in Pakistan on eve of first Test

e-Paper Get App
The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Around 14 members of the travelling England squad including players and suppourt staff party were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.

Only five took part in an optional training session on Wednesday after half of the playing squad of 16 fell sick.

Pakistan and England will lock horns in the first of the three match test series at Rawalpindi

