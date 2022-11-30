Shocking illness: England squad hit by virus in Pakistan on eve of first Test

Around 14 members of the travelling England squad including players and suppourt staff party were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.
Only five took part in an optional training session on Wednesday after half of the playing squad of 16 fell sick.
Pakistan and England will lock horns in the first of the three match test series at Rawalpindi
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)