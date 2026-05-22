Shocking! Daniel Altmaier Sparks Controversy After Kicking Racket Into Stands During Hamburg Open Clash Against Tommy Paul | Video

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A dramatic moment unfolded at the Hamburg Open when Germany’s Daniel Altmaier was involved in a controversial on-court incident that sparked debate over disciplinary action, after he kicked his racket into the stands during his match against Tommy Paul.

The incident occurred during their quarter-final clash when Altmaier, frustrated after losing a service break, threw his racket in anger. In a sequence of events that quickly escalated, the racket ricocheted back toward him, prompting him to kick it again, sending it into the spectator area.

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Despite the clear risk to fans, the chair umpire issued only a code violation for racket abuse rather than an immediate disqualification, a decision that left many surprised.

American opponent Tommy Paul was visibly unhappy with the ruling during the match and later expressed frustration, suggesting that he believed a disqualification should have been considered. However, play continued, and Altmaier avoided further punishment.

The match itself concluded with Paul maintaining control, eventually securing a straight-sets win, 6-2, 7-5, to advance further in the tournament. The incident has since gone viral across social media, reigniting discussion about consistency in tennis officiating and how strictly rules should be enforced when player frustration crosses into potentially dangerous behavior.