Shocking! Ben Stokes Announces Retirement From International Cricket

England superstar Ben Stokes has announced a surprise decision to retire from international cricket at the end of the ongoing England vs New Zealand Test series. The 35-year-old's decision comes days after being suspended for breaking curfew, leading to a bar altercation. The talismanic all-rounder played a key role in England's two World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022.

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A talismanic all-rounder, Stokes finishes his career as one of only a handful of cricketers to score more than 7,000 Test runs and take over 250 wickets, cementing his place among the game's elite. He also played defining roles in England's triumphs at the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, while his unforgettable unbeaten 135 at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes remains one of the greatest Test innings ever played.

As captain from 2022, Stokes helped usher in England's ultra-aggressive "Bazball" era alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, revitalising the Test side with an attacking philosophy that changed the team's fortunes and reignited interest in red-ball cricket.

Recently, he found himself under scrutiny after being involved in a nightclub incident during England's home season, apologising publicly to teammates before returning to lead the side against New Zealand.

Despite injuries that plagued the latter stages of his career, Stokes continued to deliver inspirational performances with both bat and ball. His leadership, resilience and ability to produce match-winning displays under pressure ensured his status as one of England's modern greats.

With Stokes stepping away, England not only lose one of their finest all-rounders but also the inspirational leader who shaped one of the most exciting eras in the team's Test history. His legacy will be remembered as much for his unforgettable performances as for the determination with which he overcame setbacks, both on and off the field.