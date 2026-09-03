Shocking! Andrey Rublev's Racquet Almost Smashes Into His Eye After Frustration Boils Over At US Open 2026 | Video

Andrey Rublev’s Racquet Almost Smashes Into His Eye | atpobsessed/X

Andrey Rublev’s fiery temperament nearly resulted in an awkward injury during his 2026 US Open campaign. The Russian was caught on camera narrowly avoiding being struck in the eye by his own racquet after smashing it into the ground during a game break.

Rublev, known for his intense emotions on court, appeared to lose his cool during the match and took his frustration out on his racquet. However, the racquet bounced back unexpectedly after hitting the court, coming dangerously close to his face.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident left Rublev seemingly startled as he narrowly escaped what could have been a painful blow to the eye. The moment quickly caught the attention of tennis fans, with many reacting to the unusual danger created by his own frustration.

Rublev’s emotional outbursts with his racquet have previously produced some frightening moments. He has famously injured himself while striking his racquet in frustration, including an incident at the ATP Finals where he bloodied his knee.

The latest incident came during a difficult US Open campaign for Rublev. The 23rd seed was ultimately knocked out in the second round by Spain’s Daniel Merida, who fought back to win 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.