 Shocking! 20-Year-Old Footballer Airlifted To Hospital After Near-Drowning In Swimming Pool
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Shocking! 20-Year-Old Footballer Airlifted To Hospital After Near-Drowning In Swimming Pool

Yael Trepy, who plays for Serie A club Cagliari, was airlifted to the hospital after nearly drowning to death in a swimming pool at his mansion. The 20-year-old was rescued in the nick of time and has been placed in the intensive care unit as per reports. Trepy played 8 games for Cagliari last season, scoring once.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Shocking! 20-Year-Old Footballer Airlifted To Hospital After Near-Drowning In Swimming Pool

Cagliari youngster Yael Trepy has been taken to hospital and placed in intensive care after a near-drowning incident in Sardinia. The 20-year-old footballer was reportedly at a mansion enjoying some time off following Cagliari’s Coppa Italia victory over Arezzo when the incident occurred.

Trepy was airlifted to the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari for treatment. Cagliari confirmed that Trepy remains in intensive care as medical staff continue to monitor his condition.

In a statement, the club said it is maintaining close contact with both the hospital and the player’s family. Cagliari also appealed for privacy for Trepy and his loved ones while awaiting further updates on his health.

The 20-year-old was enjoying some downtime after the squad was given two days off following their victory. However, that relaxation time turned tragic as he had to be rushed to the hospital. Further updates on his condition is awaited.

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