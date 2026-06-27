Shoaib Akhtar Faces Questions After LeT-Linked Figures Reportedly Attend His Brother's Funeral | Video

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Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has found himself at the centre of a controversy after individuals allegedly linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were reportedly seen attending the funeral of his elder brother, Shahid Akhtar, in Islamabad.

Shahid Akhtar passed away earlier this week, with reports stating that he had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Funeral prayers were offered in Islamabad, where family members, friends, former cricketers and several public figures gathered to pay their last respects. Akhtar himself was present at the ceremony and had earlier announced his brother's demise through social media.

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The controversy erupted after photographs and videos from the funeral surfaced online, showing the presence of several individuals who have been identified in media reports as being associated with the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a party that has faced scrutiny over alleged links with LeT.

However, there is currently no evidence suggesting that Shoaib Akhtar personally invited these individuals or that he has any organisational connection with LeT or any banned outfit. The controversy centres solely on the attendance of figures alleged to have links with such organisations at a public funeral gathering.

Neither Akhtar nor his representatives have issued a statement addressing the matter so far. His silence has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users demanding clarification while others have pointed out that funerals in Pakistan are often attended by a wide range of people, making it difficult for grieving families to control who chooses to attend.

The development comes at a time of heightened political sensitivity in the region, ensuring that visuals from the funeral continue to attract attention. As of now, no official agency has linked Shoaib Akhtar to any banned organisation, and the focus of the controversy remains confined to the reported presence of individuals alleged to have extremist affiliations at his brother's funeral.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.