Shlok Manish Barua won 16-17 years' Boys' Gold at the 24th FSKA World Cup Karate Championship 2024

Shlok Manish Barua (16) of Thane, Maharashtra won the Gold Medal at the 24th FSKA World Cup Karate Championship 2024, in the age category Boys' 16 - 17 Years, held at Peddem Indoor Sports Complex, Mapusa, Goa on November 9, 2024. He studies at Bharat English High School & Junior College, Thane.

Shlok gave his DAN 2 Exam in Karate on November 10, and received the certificate signed by Grand Master Kevin Funakoshi from Japan.