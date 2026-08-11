 Shirtless Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads During Intense Gym Session With Friend & Teammate Aman Khan
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Shirtless Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads During Intense Gym Session With Friend & Teammate Aman Khan

Shreyas Iyer grabbed attention after a shirtless picture from a gym session with friend and teammate Aman Khan surfaced online. The Indian batter was seen focusing on his fitness after his international commitments, with the image quickly gaining traction among fans. Iyer’s latest workout highlights his dedication to maintaining peak physical condition ahead of a busy cricketing schedule.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Shirtless Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads During Intense Gym Session With Friend & Teammate Aman Khan
Aman Khan/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer recently grabbed attention on social media after a picture of the Indian batter working out shirtless with his friend and teammate Aman Khan surfaced online. The two cricketers were seen posing together after a gym session, giving fans a glimpse of Iyer’s fitness-focused routine away from the cricket field.

The picture emerged after India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe, where Iyer was part of the squad. Following his international commitments, the Mumbai cricketer appears to have returned to his fitness routine, training alongside Aman Khan and maintaining his preparations for the challenges ahead.

Iyer and Aman share a connection through Mumbai cricket and have spent time together both on and off the field. Their latest gym session offered fans another glimpse of their camaraderie, while Iyer’s shirtless appearance quickly became a talking point on social media.

Fitness has been an important aspect of Iyer’s career, particularly as he has dealt with injury setbacks in recent years. The 31-year-old has continued to focus on his physical conditioning as he looks to remain fit and competitive across the demanding international and domestic cricket calendar.

The latest picture also highlights Iyer’s commitment to staying in shape between assignments. While his performances with the bat remain his primary focus, his latest workout session showed the Indian star putting in the work away from the spotlight as he prepares for his upcoming cricketing commitments.

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