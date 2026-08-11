Shirtless Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads During Intense Gym Session With Friend & Teammate Aman Khan

Aman Khan/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer recently grabbed attention on social media after a picture of the Indian batter working out shirtless with his friend and teammate Aman Khan surfaced online. The two cricketers were seen posing together after a gym session, giving fans a glimpse of Iyer’s fitness-focused routine away from the cricket field.

The picture emerged after India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe, where Iyer was part of the squad. Following his international commitments, the Mumbai cricketer appears to have returned to his fitness routine, training alongside Aman Khan and maintaining his preparations for the challenges ahead.

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Iyer and Aman share a connection through Mumbai cricket and have spent time together both on and off the field. Their latest gym session offered fans another glimpse of their camaraderie, while Iyer’s shirtless appearance quickly became a talking point on social media.

Fitness has been an important aspect of Iyer’s career, particularly as he has dealt with injury setbacks in recent years. The 31-year-old has continued to focus on his physical conditioning as he looks to remain fit and competitive across the demanding international and domestic cricket calendar.

The latest picture also highlights Iyer’s commitment to staying in shape between assignments. While his performances with the bat remain his primary focus, his latest workout session showed the Indian star putting in the work away from the spotlight as he prepares for his upcoming cricketing commitments.