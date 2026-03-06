Shikhar Dhawan's Romantic Getaway With Sophie Shine Is Leaving Fans In Awe; Check Out Stunning Location

Image: Sophie Shine/Instagram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in the picturesque Maldives. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their vacation, giving fans a look at their relaxing getaway amid the turquoise waters and scenic beaches of the island nation.

The visuals comes shortly after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 21, 2026, in the Delhi-NCR region. The wedding marked a major personal milestone for Dhawan, who celebrated the special occasion with close friends and family members in an intimate setting.

Dhawan and Sophie’s relationship had been in the public spotlight for over a year before their marriage. The couple made their relationship official in May 2025, drawing warm wishes from fans and members of the cricket fraternity. Since then, they have often shared moments together on social media, giving followers a glimpse into their bond.

Earlier this year, the couple took another step forward in their relationship when they announced their engagement on social media in January 2026. The announcement quickly went viral, with fans congratulating the former Indian cricketer and his partner.

Fans have been delighted to see the former Indian opener enjoying this new chapter in his life, and many have flooded social media with messages wishing the couple happiness and a joyful journey ahead.

'Wishing A Happy Married Life To Him': Rajeev Shukla Attends Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's Wedding, Shares Pics Alongside Rohit Sharma

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla shared that he attended the wedding of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, offering his congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.

Alongside his message, Shukla posted photos from the event that included fellow cricketing personalities Rohit Sharma and Irfan Pathan, capturing a moment of joy and camaraderie within the cricket fraternity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shukla’s post read: “Participated in the wedding of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Wishing a happy married life to him.” The images he shared, featuring himself with Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Irfan Pathan, quickly drew attention from fans of Indian cricket, celebrating not only the union but also the gathering of familiar faces from the sport.