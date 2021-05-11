Shikha Pandey Birthday Special: Adorable moments of the IAF officer and cricketer

Flight Lieutenant Shikha Pandey is an Indian cricketer and officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). She plays for the National cricket team as a right-arm medium pacer and middle-order batter.

Surekha Bhandare, former Mumbai player and selector, saw Pandey playing and believed that she had all the markings of a future India player.

"The raw talent in her was hard to go unnotice," Bhandare was quoted stating.

Shikha excelled in her academics as well as in her sports career and she is truly an inspiration to people everywhere especially young girls. She is a perfect example of you can have it all if you work hard enough.

Shikha Pandey's most adorable moments: