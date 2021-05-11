Shikha Pandey Birthday Special: Adorable moments of the IAF officer and cricketer

Flight Lieutenant Shikha Pandey is an Indian cricketer and officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). She plays for the National cricket team as a right-arm medium pacer and middle-order batter.
Surekha Bhandare, former Mumbai player and selector, saw Pandey playing and believed that she had all the markings of a future India player.
"The raw talent in her was hard to go unnotice," Bhandare was quoted stating.
Shikha excelled in her academics as well as in her sports career and she is truly an inspiration to people everywhere especially young girls. She is a perfect example of you can have it all if you work hard enough.
Shikha Pandey's most adorable moments:
She is a huge name today but she still remembers to appreciate the important things in life like her family. Here is Shikha and her Amma, Shikha dedicated this post to her on Mother's Day.
Hold on to your Santa-Hats. Shikha Pandey celebrates Christmas in a super cute manner.
We love this celebration of a birthday and Shikha seems to have loved it as well.
Shikha is enjoying her time sitting on a swing taking in her surroundings.
She shares the most heart-warming messages through her flip books.
Is there anything she can't do? Check out how she brilliantly does this card trick.
Shikha knows how to appreciate a great view and be adventurous and enjoy the experience too.
Shikha enjoys fitness and makes bike rides look real fun.
