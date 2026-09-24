Shidhat Gupta Clinches Victory At District-Level School Boxing Championship | File Pic

Mumbai: Shidhat Gupta, a Class VI student of Don Bosco School, delivered an impressive performance at the District-Level School Boxing Championship and secured first place in the 30 kg weight category. The competition was held from September 22 to 24, 2026, at the District Sports Complex in Dharavi. Siddhat put up a strong performance through various rounds over three consecutive days, eventually reaching the final and claiming the championship title.

Shidhat Gupta trains through the Shito Ryu Sports Karate and Kick Boxing Association at Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Sion. He is receiving guidance and training from coaches Umesh Murkar and Vighnesh Murkar. His regular practice, discipline, quick movements and confidence played an important role in his impressive performance throughout the championship.

In the final bout, Shidhat faced Mohammad Hussain of Umar Rajjab School. The match was highly competitive and intense right from the beginning. Both boxers displayed a combination of attacking and defensive techniques, making the bout an exciting one for the spectators.

In the third round, Shidhat increased the pace of his attack and landed a powerful knockout punch. Following the impact of the punch, Mohammad Hussain was unable to continue the bout and retired from the match. As a result, Shidhat Gupta was officially declared the winner and secured the championship title in the 30 kg weight category.

Reaching the final and winning the championship after successfully progressing through various stages of the competition over three consecutive days is being regarded as a testament to Shidhat 's hard work, dedication and quality training.

Shidhat has received congratulations from the teachers and sports department of Don Bosco School, his parents, coaches, and office-bearers of the Shito Ryu Sports Karate and Kick Boxing Association for his remarkable achievement.

This notable accomplishment is expected to provide Shidhat with further motivation for his sporting career. His coaches and well-wishers hope that he will continue to excel and showcase his talent in higher-level boxing competitions in the future.

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