'She Won Another Medal After Talking To Modiji': Manu Bhaker's Father Credits PM For Daughter's 2nd Bronze In Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO

Manu Bhaker's father Ramkishan Bhaker thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking to his daughter after which she clinched her second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.

Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Games post independence. Bhaker had clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event couple of days ago and followed it up with another same-coloured medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event along with compatriot Sarabjot Singh.

PM Modi had spoken to Bhaker over the phone after her maiden medal last week and on Tuesday, took to social media to congratulate the Indian duo.

The 22-year-old's father also credited the PM for boosting the morale of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics.

"All of us are happy there is no bigger achievement than this. The kind of support Manu has got from Sports Ministry & PM Modi has encouraged her to play well.

"When PM Modi talks to a child, they get an 80% energy boost. You can see that, Manu won another medal after speaking to Modiji," Ramkishan told reporters who gathered at the Bhaker residence to catch a glimpse of the celebrations and speak to Manu's family.

Before Manu Bhaker's recent success, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had made history by winning two silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics. However, this achievement occurred in the pre-independence era.

Manu Bhaker's bronze medal on Tuesday marks a significant milestone for women's sports in India.

It also serves as a form of redemption for her teammate Sarabjot Singh, who narrowly missed qualifying for the men's 10m air pistol final. Sarabjot had finished ninth with a score of 577 on Saturday.