'She Does Not Deserve...': Former Arsenal Player Jorginho Speaks Out After His Daughter's Encounter With Singer Chappell Roan Sparks Controversy

Jorginho/chappellroan/Instagram

A controversy involving pop singer Chappell Roan and footballer Jorginho has drawn global attention after an incident involving the player’s young daughter, eventually prompting a public response from authorities in Rio de Janeiro. The situation escalated so much that the city’s leadership issued a firm stance about the singer’s participation in a major public event.

The issue reportedly began at a hotel in Sao Paulo during the Lollapalooza Brasil period, where Roan and Jorginho’s family were staying. According to the footballer, his 11-year-old daughter, who is a fan of the singer, noticed Roan during breakfast and simply smiled while passing by to confirm it was her. Jorginho later alleged that a security guard associated with Roan confronted the girl and her mother, accusing them of harassment, which left the child upset and in tears.

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Jorginho publicly criticized the situation afterward, saying the reaction was excessive given that the child had not approached or disturbed the singer. His remarks quickly spread online, with fans debating the balance between celebrities maintaining personal boundaries and how interactions with admirers, especially children, should be handled. Roan had not issued an immediate response at the time the reports surfaced.

The controversy soon reached political circles in Rio de Janeiro. The city’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, weighed in and reportedly declared that Roan would not be invited to perform at the city’s flagship Copacabana Beach concert as long as he remained in office, effectively issuing a strong ultimatum amid the backlash surrounding the incident.

The dispute has since become a trending global story, merging entertainment, sports, and politics. While supporters of Roan emphasize the importance of respecting artists’ personal space, critics, including Jorginho, argue that the reaction toward a young fan went too far. As discussions continue online, it remains to be seen whether either side will address the controversy further or clarify the events that unfolded.