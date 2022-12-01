e-Paper Get App
Sharath Kamal bestowed with Khel Ratna in glittering National Sports Awards ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2022 on Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal was on Wednesday bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour, by President Droupadi Murmu in a glittering National Sports Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

While Sharath is the lone Khel Ratna award recipient, 25 sportspersons, including shuttlers Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable, were conferred with the Arjuna Award. The creme de la creme of Indian sports were recognised for their achievements in the past few years at a specially organised ceremony.

The event is traditionally held every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on August 29. But last year also, the event was held on another date.

