'Sharam Karo': Netizens Troll Pakistani Players After Dropping Simple Catch At Slips During BAN vs PAK 1st Test Match

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A routine moment turned into a major talking point during the first Test between Bangladesh national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team in Dhaka, after a simple catch was dropped in the slip cordon due to miscommunication between fielders.

The incident occurred during a crucial passage of play when a regulation edge flew towards the slip region, only for two Pakistan fielders to hesitate and fail to complete what looked like a straightforward dismissal. The ball went down safely, leaving Shaheen Afridi visibly frustrated and the fielding side under pressure.

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The moment quickly spread across social media, where fans reacted strongly to the error. Many Pakistani supporters expressed disappointment, while others turned to trolling, with the phrase “Sharam Karo” trending in online discussions aimed at the fielding lapse.

Cricket fans highlighted that such mistakes at the Test level can be costly, especially in tight conditions where every wicket matters. The dropped catch not only extended Bangladesh’s innings but also shifted momentum at a crucial stage of the match.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

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Despite the fielding setback, Pakistan continued to compete in the match, but the moment remained one of the most talked-about highlights of the day in Dhaka.