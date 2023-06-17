Shane Watson Turns 42: An Overview Of The All-Rounder's Sizzling Career

Shane Watson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has turned 42 on Saturday. The swashbuckling cricketer was born on June 17th in Queensland and finished his career as one of the prolific all-rounders. By the time Watson called time on his career in 2016, he was a two-time World Cup-winner, doing it one in 2007 and 2015.

Watson made his international debut way back in 2002 against South Africa, but injury problems kept him out of the international game. The Queenslander returned to international cricket and got promoted to the opening position across formats - a position from which he tasted prolific success.

In 93 innings as an opener in ODIs, the 42-year-old smashed 3882 runs at 45.14 with a best of 185 not out, which came against Bangladesh in 2011. The seam-bowling all-rounder also had success in Tests at the top order, hammering 2049 runs in 52 innings at 40.98. He is also one of the few Australian batters to score a T20I hundred.

Overall, the retired cricketer has accumulated 3731, 5757, and 1462 runs in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 ODIs, respectively.

Shane Watson's glittering IPL career:

Having started his career with the Rajasthan Royals, Watson made an instant impact for them. He won the Player of the Tournament award in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league for his 472 runs and 17 scalps in 15 games.

Although he had a forgettable two seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Queenslander played an integral role in Chennai Super Kings' title win in 2018. The right-hander scored a hundred in the final against the SunRisers Hyderabad and finished with 555 runs in 15 matches, striking at 164.80.

Watson played his final IPL season in 2021. He is currently the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals.