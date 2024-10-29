Nightmare For Athletes! Broken Training Equipment, Garbage & Alcohol Bottles Found At JLN Stadium After Diljit Dosanjh's Concert; Video

Image: x

In a very shameful scene, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was left littered and damaged following a two-day concert by popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The event, named Dil-Luminati, witnessed 40,000 fans making it to the venue to watch the event leaving behind garbage, alcohol containers, and broken athletic equipment.

Athletes training at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi were left fumed after this incident. India's middle-distance runner Beant Singh has slammed the organisers of the Diljit Dosanjh concert after the stadium was left in a terrible state and training facilities were vandalised by the crowd.

Singh in his video can be heard saying, "Indian athletes have been shown their level (aukat). Budding athletes practice here but people had alcohol, danced and partied at this place. Due to this, the stadium will remain closed for 10 days. The athletics equipment like the hurdles have been broken and thrown here and there,"

He further went onto add, "This is the situation of sport, sportspersons and stadiums in India. There will be geniuses who will point out once in four years that medals do not come in the Olympics. This is because there is no respect and support for sportspersons in this country,"

In the pictures that has gone viral onsocial media Athlete can be seen cleaning up trash from long jump pit, alcohol bottles, rotting food was strewn around on the track. Vehicles driving on the track.

SAI restores JLN condition following Diljit Dosanjh concert

Following the criticism for the poor condition of the stadium, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), said that the iconic venue has been cleaned up and is ready to host its next sporting engagement on October 31. SAI sprung into action once the criticism went viral across social media and issued a statement to say that the competition area and its surroundings have been restored.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Main Arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024 (Thursday). The turf has been restored to match playing condition before the Diwali game," the SAI stated along with pictures of the restored venue.

The SAI, on its part, said that its contract with the concert organisers was very clear -- the stadium would be returned to the body in the "same condition that it was handed over to them."