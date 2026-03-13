'Shame On You Guys': Netizens Demand Boycott Of Sunrisers Hyderabad From IPL Following Controversial Signing Of Abrar Ahmed For 'The Hundred' Tournament

X

A major controversy erupted on social media after Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was signed by Sunrisers Leeds during the 2026 player auction for The Hundred. The franchise, linked to Sunrisers Hyderabad, faced intense backlash online, with many fans demanding a boycott of the IPL side and targeting team executive Kavya Maran.

Abrar Ahmed signing sparks outrage

Sunrisers Leeds secured the services of Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 (around ₹2.34 crore) after a bidding battle with Trent Rockets during the auction. The move immediately became controversial in India because the franchise is owned by the Sun Group, which also runs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

The signing drew criticism from a section of fans who pointed to Abrar’s past social-media activity that allegedly mocked India and the Indian armed forces following Operation Sindoor, triggering anger among many Indian supporters.

Kavya Maran & SRH heavily trolled online

As news of the deal spread, social media platforms were flooded with angry reactions targeting Kavya Maran and the Sunrisers franchise. Several users posted messages accusing the management of ignoring national sentiment and demanded that the IPL team be boycotted.

Some users wrote “Shame on you guys” and called on fans to stop supporting the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Others criticized the owners for aggressively bidding for the Pakistan spinner despite the controversy surrounding his past comments. The campaign calling for a boycott of Sunrisers Hyderabad soon began trending online as the debate intensified among cricket followers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

While many fans criticized the signing, others argued that selections in international leagues should be based purely on cricketing merit. The debate continues across social media as the controversy surrounding Abrar Ahmed’s signing and the Sunrisers franchise shows no sign of slowing down.

With the 2026 season of The Hundred approaching later this year, the episode has once again highlighted how politics, public sentiment, and sport can collide in the modern era of global cricket.